Happy Grandparents Day: &TV actors share their fondest memories with grandparents

New Delhi: One of life’s greatest bonds is between grandparents and grandchildren. Their decades of experience in life, stories, and knowledge hold valuable lessons that help us become better people. On this International Grandparents Day, &TV artists talk about the special bond and memories they share with their grandparents. Let’s see what the actors have to say about their grandparents -

Aayudh Bhanushali (Doosri Maa)

As Krishna in &TV's Doosri Maa, Aayudh Bhanushali shares, “My grandparents are my best friends, and I live with them. I spend most of my time at home with my Dadu (grandfather) and Dadi (grandmother). They not only spoil me by giving me my favourite items, but they also know all my secrets. We eat ice cream whenever my Dadu comes to pick me up from school, and we don't tell anyone. To share a recent memory with them, it would be the moment they learned that I had been chosen to play Krishna in Doosri Maa. They were thrilled to hear the news and bestowed blessings on me, but they were also moved to tears because I had to relocate. Even though I am in Jaipur, my day begins and ends with a video call to them. On this International Grandparents Day, I want to tell them how much I love them and pray for their good health”.

Kapil Nirmal (Baal Shiv)

Kapil Nirmal, as Tarkasur in &TV's Baal Shiv, shares, “My grandparents represent comfort, love, care, happiness, and belonging to me. Despite having grown up in different eras, I still identify with my grandparents and their values. I am blessed and fortunate to have been raised by grandparents who instilled love and happiness in our family. Their presence in my life made it more meaningful and blissful, and they were my first critics, guiding me when I made a mistake. My heart is filled with nostalgia as I recall all the good times I had with them. My Dada Ji used to pretend to give up or lose games when I was a kid so I could feel like a champion. It is one of my favourite memories with my grandparents, which I will cherish forever. A big shout out to all grandparents for raising us right".

Yogesh Tripathi (Happy ki Ultan Paltan)

As Daroga Happu Singh in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Yogesh Tripathi shares, “I will be eternally grateful to my grandparents for always pushing my family and me in the right direction and encouraging us to pursue our dreams. I spent my childhood listening to Grandma's stories, which had many morals, and I still remember the example of the unity of strength that she always used to give us, which was that a person could not break a bunch of sticks. When he tries to break a single group of sticks, he can do so one by one. Similarly, my grandmother was an energy capsule for me, repatriating my sorrows and soothing all my pain, never allowing me to sit back in the face of adversity. If I ever came to her in tears, she would give me the best hugs and traditional desserts she could make. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us, and I miss her terribly. Grandparents are our strong pillars of support, guidance and comfort. So please treat your grandparents well and do something special that makes them feel important and loved.”

Vidisha Srivastava (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai)

Vidisha Srivastava, as Anita Bhabi in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “I have lived in a joint family since I was a child. My mother was a working woman. But she never worried about my sister or brother being alone at home or if we had our food or finished our homework on time because my grandparents would take good care of us, relieving my mother of worry. My grandparents have always been a source of encouragement and support in my career. My Dadi Dada has always made me feel valued and confident, whether on stage, in the classroom, or on screen. I remember my cute Dadi always getting me the most expensive gifts, especially ones with music, and my sister and I used to dance to them. My Dadi was my perfect mentor, and I miss her.”