Have Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi called it quits after six years of relationship?

Ritvik and Asha fell in love on the sets of their hit TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and had been inseparable since then.

Have Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi called it quits after six years of relationship?
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rithvik_d

New Delhi: One of television’s most favourite and adored couple Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been trending all of Thursday after reports that the duo might have broken-up featured in headlines. There is no official confirmation on their reported break-up, but news reports claim that they have called it quits. Ritvik and Asha have been in a relationship for six long years and used to live-in together in Mumbai. They also shared a great rapport with each other’s respective families.

A report in The Times Of India says that that things were not going smooth between the couple and hence, they decided to part ways. “It's been more than a month and all their close friends are aware about it. Rithvik apparently was living with Asha Negi and he has moved out of the house. The couple took this step before Rithvik travelled to Spain,” TOI quoted a source as saying.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Diwali

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on

Ritvik and Asha fell in love on the sets of their hit TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and had been inseparable since then. Last year, rumour mill was abuzz with reports that they are planning to get married but later, they later denied the reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Pavitra Rishta’, Ritvik and Asha were also seen in together in the couple dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 6’. Rithvik has also been parts of shows such as ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ while Asha debuted in the OTT platform last year with ‘Baarish’.

