International Dance Day 2023: Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit - TV Actors Reveal Their Favourite Bollywood Dancing Divas

New Delhi: Dance is a form of expression that allows us to convey emotions and tell stories. On International Dance Day, &TV actors discuss their favourite Bollywood celebrity dancers and their aspiration to perform with them on stage someday. These actors include Anita Pradhan (Malti Devi, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

As Malti Devi in Doosri Maa, Anita Pradhan reveals, "Dance runs in my veins, and I cannot imagine my life without it. Although people recognize me as an actress in this industry, they are unaware I am also a professional dancer and instructor. I keep performing all around the world. My roots belong to folk dance since I come from Jaipur. I represented Rajasthani folk dance during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on the Rajpath. Even though I am content with my journey as a dancer, I dream of performing with the stunning Rekha one day. I admire her as much as I admire the art of dance. I still watch her charismatic performances in songs like Salam-e-Ishq and Ankhon Ki Masti. I watched her movies on television and mimicked her movements and gestures. Someday, I hope to share the stage with her and perform one of her dancing routines."

Kamna Pathak, who portrays Rajesh Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, expresses, "Dancing makes me feel relieved and confident. I was inspired to learn how to dance by the legendary actress Sridevi Ji. Even though she is no longer with us, I am certain that, like me, thousands of girls fell in love with dance after watching her perform. I have been a massive fan and have seen her movies multiple times. Nobody could match her energy and expression while performing any dance number. When I was in school, I danced to many of her songs. My friends called me 'Hamari Sridevi,' and I was overjoyed. If someone is your idol, their mannerisms are reflected in your dance moves. Sridevi Ji was undoubtedly the dancing queen of Bollywood, and I don't believe anyone can top her. She always left me in awe whenever I watched her perform in 'Mere hathon mein nau nau churiyan, Hawa Hawaii,' and many others. I always wished to share the stage with her, but that dream will remain unfulfilled. I dedicate this International Dance Day to my idol, Sridevi."

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori, from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of dance in Bollywood, and I enjoy watching her dance with so much grace and style on screen. No one can match her perfection. The title 'Dancing Diva' is genuinely hers. As a dance enthusiast, I could watch her perform for hours, and her expressions and smiles were captivating. She inspired me to pursue my passion for dancing. Besides Bollywood, I appreciate Indian classical dance forms. Even if my work schedule is hectic, I take some time out to dance every day. I remember the day when Jackie Shroff Dada was shooting with us, and he compared me to the iconic Madhuri Ji. I was on cloud nine that day, and it was one of the most fulfilling compliments I had ever received. Madhuri Ji and I are trained Kathak dancers, and it is one of my dreams to perform with her. Fingers crossed, I hope everyone can use dancing as a medium to express themselves and stay fit. I wish everyone a spirited International Dance Day.”

