Ishq Jabariya Actress Siddhi Sharma Opens Up About Performing Romatic Scenes Onscreen

New Delhi: Siddhi Sharma, who plays the energetic and fearless Gulki in Sun Neo’s popular show 'Ishq Jabariya', recently opened up about her experience of shooting romantic scenes with her co-actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays the role of her husband, Aditya on screen.

Romantic scenes on-screen often look effortless, but behind the camera, they require a perfect mix of comfort, chemistry, and creativity.

Sharing her thoughts on performing romantic scenes, Siddhi said, “First and foremost, it's very important for me to feel comfortable with my co-actor. Being comfortable behind the scenes makes a lot of things easier, including doing romantic scenes. For me, that comfort level is crucial. I am the kind of person who places a lot of importance on vibes. Whether it's the vibe of a place, a scene, or real life, it really matters to me because I’m someone who’s always bouncing around like a playful monkey.”

She further added, “So, for me, it’s really important what kind of person someone is. Luckily, Lakshay, who plays my husband Aditya in my Sun Neo show Ishq Jabariya, is a wonderful person. He’s kind, sweet, and caring, which I like, and my character Gulki likes too. His vibes are great, and since I’m comfortable with him off-screen, it becomes easier to do romantic scenes on-screen."

Siddhi also shared a fun tidbit about the music played during these scenes, “When we do romantic scenes, the director usually plays a song in the background. But sometimes, the director gets stuck on just one song, and I feel the music should keep changing. So, I often suggest new romantic songs to the director to keep things fresh.”

Ishq Jabariya, is a compelling love story that follows the journey of Gulki, a spirited young woman with ambitious dreams. Featuring a talented cast including Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana, the show delivers a gripping narrative filled with passion, determination, and heartfelt emotions. After a series of nok-jhok moments, Aditya and Gulki are finally coming close, and in recent episodes, Aditya has even confessed his feelings for her, taking their love story to a new height.

