NewsEntertainmentTelevision
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kili Paul grooves to hit track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' with Madhuri Dixit

Kili Paul will be entertaining the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his dance moves on the Bollywood tracks.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, who is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema, is quite popular on social media.
  • He is all set to be seen on the television show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10" as a special guest.

Trending Photos

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kili Paul grooves to hit track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' with Madhuri Dixit

New Delhi: Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, who is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema, is quite popular on social media.

He is all set to be seen on the television show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10" as a special guest. He will be entertaining the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his dance moves on the Bollywood tracks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Kili will be shaking legs with Madhuri and singing her famous track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' from the 1994 film 'Anjaam'.

He shares his experience of performing on the dance reality show and says: "Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I'm thrilled to have joined 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I'm hooked on its culture and Bollywood.

"Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I'm making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi for giving me a warm welcome," he added.

"Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' airs on Colors.

Live Tv

Jhalak Dikhhla JaaJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Kili Paul in Jhalak Dikhhla JaaMadhuri Dixit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'