NewsEntertainmentTelevision
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sprinter Dutee Chand to get dancing on reality show!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and hosted by Maniesh Paul, airs on Colors.

 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:17 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sprinter Dutee Chand to get dancing on reality show!

Mumbai: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand is all set to enter the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. And the show's makers can't hide their excitement over an athlete showing her dance moves to the world.

Speaking about her new avatar, Dutee said: "I have never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers.

"Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether."

Born on February 3, 1996, at Chaka Gopalpur village in the Jajpur district of Odisha, Dutee belongs to a family of weavers but despite all this she has proved her mettle in sports and now she is prepared to show her dancing talent.

She adds: "Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them."

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and hosted by Maniesh Paul, airs on Colors.

 

Live Tv

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Dutee ChandDutee Chand dance showJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children