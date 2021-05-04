हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sugandha Mishra

Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra's hilarious video with husband Sanket Bhosale is unmissable! - Watch

Sugandha Mishra of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame recently shared a video on Instagram with her husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale about how a 'caring wife' should be and it is hilarious!

Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra&#039;s hilarious video with husband Sanket Bhosale is unmissable! - Watch
Instagram: Sanket Bhosale

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show fame comedienne Sugandha Mishra recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with her newly-wed husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale and fans can't stop watching it! 

In the video, Sughanda is seen asking her husband if he wants tea, to which he replies saying yes. She, then, asks him if he wants it 'strong' or 'light' and Bhosale replies with strong from the comfort of his bed.

In a hilarious twist of events, Mishra then instructs him and how to make the 'chai' strong and tells him to go and prepare it! 

Check out the funny video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@drrrsanket)

The video was first shared by her comedian husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale after which she reposted it on her Instagram story.

Fans commented on appreciating the humourous couple and asked them to keep making such videos. One user wrote, "You both are so cute together", while another said, "Hilarious" with a laughing emoji.

Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with ace stand-up comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The wedding was a private affair and took place in Jalandhar, Punjab on April 26, Monday. The marriage ceremony was attended by family and close friends only amid COVID-19 protocol.

The newlyweds took to their respective social media handles and posted first pictures as man and wife. Dressed in wedding attire, both the bride and the groom looked ravishing and smitten by each other as they exchange garlands at Jai mala ceremony.

Sugandha Mishra is a comedienne, a singer, and a television host. She played various characters on-stage during her brief stint on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' previously. She was also seen in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

She made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014 in a supporting role. She has featured in several TV shows like Dance Plus, IPL Extra Inning, Baal Veer, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Drama Company to name a few.

Sanket, on the other hand, is also a known comedian, mimicry artist, and actor. He is famous for mimicking actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. 

Sanket Bhosale was among the top 10 finalists in Laugh India Laugh. 

