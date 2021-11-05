Katrina Kaif takes friendly jibe at Akshay Kumar's 'pyjamas' in Kapil Sharma Show promo!

New Delhi: In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen gracing the stage to promote their newly-released film 'Sooryavanshi'.

In the clip, Akshay Kumar was seen making a grand entrance on the show with a dance performance and sharing a laugh with the host Kapil. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif entered the stage gracefully, dancing to Akshay's song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

As soon as she entered, Kapil complimented her stunning look. She chimed in and said, "Sirf aapke liye khaas blue dress pehen ke aayi hoon aur Akshay ghar ke pyjamas pehen ke aaya hai", leaving the audience and the comedian in splits.

The actor had worn a baby pink sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Akshay wittily responds to her jibe by saying that this (the set) is his home.

Take a look at the promo:

In the promo, Krushna Abhishek who was mimicking Jackie Shroff left Katrina and Akshay laughing out loud as he cracker hilarious one-liners.

For instance, he told Katrina that she is his family relative. When Kapil asked Krushna how he and Katrina were related, Krushna acting as Jackie said, "I've heard that Tigers' aunts are called cats (Kat)."

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will feature on the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Their film 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, released on Friday (November 5) in theatres across the country. The movie's release had been stalled since 2020 due to COVID-19 and fans were eagerly waiting for the masala action, cop-drama to finally hit the theatres.