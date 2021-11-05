हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif takes friendly jibe at Akshay Kumar's 'pyjamas' in Kapil Sharma Show promo!

Katrina Kaif trolled Akshay Kumar for wearing baggy sweatpants as seen in the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. This is how he reacted to her friendly jibe.

Katrina Kaif takes friendly jibe at Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;pyjamas&#039; in Kapil Sharma Show promo!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen gracing the stage to promote their newly-released film 'Sooryavanshi'. 

In the clip, Akshay Kumar was seen making a grand entrance on the show with a dance performance and sharing a laugh with the host Kapil. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif entered the stage gracefully, dancing to Akshay's song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. 

As soon as she entered, Kapil complimented her stunning look. She chimed in and said, "Sirf aapke liye khaas blue dress pehen ke aayi hoon aur Akshay ghar ke pyjamas pehen ke aaya hai", leaving the audience and the comedian in splits. 

The actor had worn a baby pink sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Akshay wittily responds to her jibe by saying that this (the set) is his home.

Take a look at the promo:

 

In the promo, Krushna Abhishek who was mimicking Jackie Shroff left Katrina and Akshay laughing out loud as he cracker hilarious one-liners. 

For instance, he told Katrina that she is his family relative. When Kapil asked Krushna how he and Katrina were related, Krushna acting as Jackie said, "I've heard that Tigers' aunts are called cats (Kat)."

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will feature on the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Their film 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, released on Friday (November 5) in theatres across the country. The movie's release had been stalled since 2020 due to COVID-19 and fans were eagerly waiting for the masala action, cop-drama to finally hit the theatres.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarKatrina KaifSooryavanshiThe Kapil Sharma ShowKapil SharmaRohit Shetty
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin to enter as wild card contestants? Check deets

Must Watch

PT52M38S

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Adi Shankaracharya