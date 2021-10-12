हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

KBC 13: Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy to relive 'Sholay' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!

Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film.

KBC 13: Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy to relive &#039;Sholay&#039; shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be coming on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' to celebrate 46 years of the iconic and record-breaking film 'Sholay'. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film. The trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film and what actually happened 'behind the scenes'.

Not only this, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating a moment from their iconic song 'Dilbar Mere'. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to enact scenes from the popular film as well.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be on the hot seat playing a game with host Amitabh Bachchan and will be donating the winning amount for a social cause.

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13Hema MaliniRamesh SippySholayKBC 13Amitabh BachchanBig B
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 10 written update: Umar Riaz accuses Miesha Iyer of 'playing game' with Ieshaan Sehgaal!

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Ram Rahim to get punishment today |Zee Top 10 News