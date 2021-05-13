Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Answer this fourth question asked by Amitabh Bachchan!

New Delhi: New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 registration process has already begun. It started on Monday and the first question for registering on the show was asked on May 10, 2021.

KBC 13 REGISTRATION, QUESTION 4:

Q. Which two seas are connected by the Suez Canal?

A. Caspian Sea and Black Sea

B. Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea

C. Adriatic Sea and Red Sea

D. North Sea and Tyrrhenian Sea

All those eager to participate must send in their answers before 9 PM tomorrow (May 14, 2021).

Here is the 4th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @SonyLIV @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/nYzySoFmJN — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 13, 2021

The post shared by the channel telecasting the show. The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is "Koshish", to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

The selection process is completely digital and users can make use of the SonyLIV app.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was the first telecast in India back in 2000 and has been running successfully for over two decades on television.