KBC 12: The Rs 1 crore question Vijay Pal Singh, Kiara Advani's biggest fan, failed to answer. Will you try it?

New Delhi: On Thursday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', Vijay Pal Singh Rathore from Madhya Pradesh continued with the game. Last evening, he managed to win Rs 25 lakh. He played the game extremely well and his dedication and focus also impressed the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay works as a courier boy and dreams of becoming a police officer. His other dream is to marry actress Kiara Advani. In fact, he also carried a photo of Kiara along with himself to the game show and said she is his "lucky mascot".

With two lifelines intact, Vijay Pal Singh's first question for today was worth Rs 50 lakh. He, however, could not answer the Rs 1 crore question.

Here's the Rs 50 lakh question he was asked. Can you answer it?

Q) In September 2019, who became the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates to go to space?

a) Hazza Al Mansouri

b) Anousheh Ansari

c) Mohammed Faris

d) Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor

Answer - Hazza Al Mansouri

Vijay used his last two lifelines on this question.

Now, take a look at the question which made him quit the show.

Q) Shobha Ram Kumawat became the one and only chief minister of which brief union that came into being at one stage of the formation of the state of Rajasthan?

a) Greater Rajasthan

b) Rajasthan Union

c) Matsya Union

d) Unites States of Rajasthan

Answer - Matsya Union