NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KOFFEE WITH KARAN 7

Koffee with Karan 7: Akshay Kumar's marriage advice to Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina is UNMISSABLE!

Koffee with Karan 7: The third episode ended on a happy note, with the `Atrangi Re` actor winning the quirky rapid-fire round with 83 per cent votes of the live audience and Samantha winning the buzzer round.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:42 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Koffee with Karan 7: Akshay Kumar's marriage advice to Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina is UNMISSABLE!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, on the third episode of `Koffee with Karan 7` gave special marriage advice to the newly married couples of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. Karan Johar, during the quirky rapid-fire session with the Bhagam Bhaag actor, asked "What marriage advice would you give to the following newly married actors?" To Ranbir Kapoor, "In response to this, the `Phir Hera Pheri` actor just gave a short piece of advice and said, "Happy wife, Happy Life".

Karan further asked about the advice Akshay would love to give to Katrina and Vicky, to which the 53-year-old actor said, "I know her very well, so, Katrina...don't eat his ears off..just slowly nibble it", and for the `Uri` actor, he advised, "Make her a home gym and you will see her more at home."

The third episode ended on a happy note, with the `Atrangi Re` actor winning the quirky rapid-fire round with 83 per cent votes of the live audience and Samantha winning the buzzer round. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at the `Rockstar` actor`s Mumbai residence `Vaastu` in an intimate ceremony with closest friends and family members after dating for almost five years. Vicky and Katrina, on the other hand, got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. 

Before their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. Akshay tied the knot with actor and writer Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. They are parents of two children son Aarav and daughter Nitara. 

 

Koffee with Karan 7Akshay KumarRanbir-AliaVicky-KatrinaKoffee With Karan season 7Koffee With KaranKaran JoharKJo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?