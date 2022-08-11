Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in planes and vanity vans. During the iconic rapid-fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the "weirdest places" he has made out.

To which, Arjun replied: "Plane (bathroom), Vanity van." Sonam made a grossed-out face and said: "It's so dirty, germs in their bathrooms."

When asked about who should be in jail for taking wrong scripts, Arjun replied: "I would like to get out of jail now. I have selected quite a few wrong scripts."

Karan then asked Arjun which are the three actors he would like to go on a road trip with.

Arjun replied: "Ranveer, because you need entertainment, Ranbir because you need class with entertainment and Varun because you need to market the holiday really well."

Karan with a laugh said: "He takes care of social media."