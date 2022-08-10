New Delhi: The sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature the glamorous duo - Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor; stream it on August 11th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has got us hooked with an unending season of candour, secrets and fun. As cinephiles, we are already quizzing ourselves on who the next guests are on the show. The wait is over as the sixth episode is ready to air with the industry’s ‘Mr. Congeniality’, Arjun Kapoor and the Diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the couch. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan-favourite guest on the show for stirring the pot with her candid statements, Arjun Kapoor has become the new ‘mascot’ of the season with several stars using his name in the rapid-fire round.

Arjun Kapoor, who has always dutifully been the eldest brother, is known to be there for his siblings. Sonam Kapoor candidly shared how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a school bully and inadvertently turned to her elder brother for recourse.

“I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black-eye and I got suspended because I abused him,” Arjun Kapoor shared.

