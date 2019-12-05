हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya December 5, 2019 episode preview: Disha wakes up in hospital

In the next episode, Disha wakes up in the hospital and Pragya informs her that Purab has been there handling everything since last night. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, after the cops arrest Aliya based on Prachi's proof, Rhea rushes to meet the latter and confront her. She asks her to take her case back but Prachi refuses to do so as she knows Aliya is at fault. In her desperate attempt, Rhea calls Abhi narrating the entire incident to him. She asks him to convince Prachi to take back her statement against Aliya that she ran over Disha, purposely. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In the next episode, Disha wakes up in the hospital and Pragya informs her that Purab has been there handling everything since last night. She tells Disha that there is no need for more proof that Purab still loves her. Shahana is suspicious about the knife attack. She asks Rishi that even though Madhu thinks it was a boy if he thinks it was Priyanka. Rishi is shocked by Shahana’s claim. Will he realise Priyanka tried to attack him? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

