Mansi Srivastava

Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani, Surbhi Chandna attends wedding

Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwan on Saturday night in Mumbai. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kundali Bhagya actor Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwan on Saturday night in Mumbai. 

The dreamy wedding was attended by couple’s close friends from industry and family members. 

The celebrity wedding was attended by many prominent personalities including - Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh among others. 

For the unversed, the duo had been dating each other from 2019 and have been knowing each other for quite some time now.

The couple's first picture as man and wife was shared by Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh. 

 

She wrote, “eh lo… khol Di yaadon ki tijori!
Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures Cz we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much!
It was a dream wedding for Each one of us!
Here’s to a Happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil..”

Mansi's another co-star from Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, also shared pictures of herself with the bride and wrote, “From Ms to Mrs Finally 

#kapilgetsmansified..”

 

For the unaware, Mansi started her career in television in 2012 with the TV show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. 

She shot to fame with Bhavya in Ishqbaaaz and as Sonakshi in Kundali Bhagya. 

