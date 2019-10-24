Mouni Roy: I am a very proud TV actor

New Delhi: She rose to fame with her stint on "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and became a household name courtesy the supernatural show "Naagin". Mouni Roy, who has lately been trying her luck in Bollywood, credits her stardom to the small screen and declares she is a very proud TV actor.

Mouni ventured into the world of acting playing Krishna Tulsi in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2007. She was later seen in shows like "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev", "Naagin", "Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq"

Does she credit her shooting career to the small screen?

"Credit? I am a very proud TV actor. TV has made me who I am today. It has given me everything. I am forever indebted to Ekta (Kapoor). I am who I am because of Balaji and because of Ekta Kapoor. I worked in TV for nine long years and then I got these four amazing films, so I had to take this chance because if not now then when?" Mouni told IANS here.

It was in 2018 that the 34-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic "Gold". She was then seen in "Romeo Akbar Walter" and will now be seen in "Made In China" opposite Rajkummar Rao.

"I am very happy and I have always been a content person. I am content with my present and I am very greedy about my future, which I think is a good place to be in, because as long as you are giving your 100 per cent in the present that's all you can do in your life," she said.

With a stronghold on the small screen and a blossoming career in films, how does she plan to juggle between the two mediums?

"I am right now not doing any television because it needs you to commit for a very long time. This is the first time this window has come into my life and I want to see what I get," she said.

Mouni added that when she dived into the film industry, she didn't come with any gameplan.

"I don't think anybody can have a gameplan. Not just here, but in any industry. You can plan but you can never plan what can happen to you. I didn't have a gameplan. I just want to do good work and I live in the present. I would give my 200 percent in what I am doing," she said.

With three films already in her filmography, what else does Mouni aspire to do?

"I want to work in all genres, do all kind of roles. Like I said, I am a greedy actor and I hope I find opportunities, roles and great scripts to be a part of," she said.