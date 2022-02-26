Naagin 6 actress Adaa Khan opens up on OTT debut, says turned down offers due to bold content!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Actress Adaa Khan, who has been associated with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Naagin - a show which made her a household name - opened up on why she did not take up more of digital content on OTT space.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adaa Khan said, "I always wanted to do something on the webspace which you can sit and watch with your family. I am a little sceptical about doing bold scenes and bold content. I was not ready for it because that was what was primarily what was happening on the webspace some time back."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann)

Adaa Khan recently made her digital debut recently with a family comedy series titled Shub Mangal Mein Dangal.

She added that even though she got many OTT offers but had to refuse them all due to its explicit content. "I had to turn them all down because I was not comfortable with such content," she said.

However, no she feels things have changed for the better now and no longer its hampers the reputation of the platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann)

“Now it is no longer the case and because of that, I am comfortable doing more of OTT work. Initially, I was not sure at all. It is not a shift for me. I am still doing TV. I love my TV audience. But yes with TV the only thing is that we keep doing the same role for years. On OTT, the shows are episodic and that is exciting because as an actor I am done with that character after the show. It has been a different experience for me a pleasant one, " she quipped. 

Adaa Khan will be seen along Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal in Naagin 6.

 

