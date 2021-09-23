हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was told 'you're so hot' during meeting for role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

TV star Nia Sharma opened up on a strange conversation she had for a minor role in Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika.

Nia Sharma was told &#039;you&#039;re so hot&#039; during meeting for role in Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Manikarnika
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Nia Sharma

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Nia Sharma revealed that she had been approached by a producer for a role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, however, she was weirded out by the conversation that went down at the office. 

In a conversation with Radio Host Siddharth Kannan, she was asked if she had ever been to a Bollywood office for work. However, Nia said that she doesn't have aspirations to be a Bollywood actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Moreover, she does not want to put herself in a situation where she can be looked down upon for coming from the TV industry.

Siddarth Kannan asked her if she had a producer talk down to her for her background and she told him, "No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Nia was recently seen as a celebrity guest on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

She has also been riding high on the success of her music video 'Do Ghoont', which was released recently. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

She got a breakthrough in her career came with the television show, 'Jamai Raja' where she essayed the lead role of Roshni.

The actress has done TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', 'Jamai Raja 2.0', and 'Naagin' among others. She also made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted'. 

