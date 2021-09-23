Nia Sharma was told 'you're so hot' during meeting for role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Nia Sharma revealed that she had been approached by a producer for a role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, however, she was weirded out by the conversation that went down at the office.

In a conversation with Radio Host Siddharth Kannan, she was asked if she had ever been to a Bollywood office for work. However, Nia said that she doesn't have aspirations to be a Bollywood actress.

Moreover, she does not want to put herself in a situation where she can be looked down upon for coming from the TV industry.

Siddarth Kannan asked her if she had a producer talk down to her for her background and she told him, "No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’"

Nia was recently seen as a celebrity guest on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

She has also been riding high on the success of her music video 'Do Ghoont', which was released recently.

She got a breakthrough in her career came with the television show, 'Jamai Raja' where she essayed the lead role of Roshni.

The actress has done TV shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha', 'Jamai Raja 2.0', and 'Naagin' among others. She also made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series 'Twisted'.