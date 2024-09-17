Advertisement
ORRY

Orry Learns To Be 'Full-On Desi' From Vasudha In Fun Collaboration, Calls Her The ‘OG Liver’

Orry teams up with Vasudha in a fun social media video, learning how to be 'full-on desi' ahead of the show's premiere. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Orry Learns To Be 'Full-On Desi' From Vasudha In Fun Collaboration, Calls Her The ‘OG Liver’ Pic Credit: Instagram (@Orhan Awatramani)

As Zee TV gears up for the launch of its new show, 'Vasudha,’ the channel collaborated with Orry to introduce the show's lead character, Vasu, through a lively and engaging social media video. The fun clip, shared on both Orry’s and Zee TV’s Instagram pages, perfectly captures the essence of Vasu—an energetic, spontaneous desi girl with a heart of gold, yet lacking in discipline. 

The video opens with Orry brainstorming his next big project with his team when Vasu interrupts by loudly slurping tea from a saucer, catching his attention. Inspired, Orry asks Vasu to help him become more "desi." Always enthusiastic, Vasu agrees to transform him "Dil se!" Playful captions, styled as ‘DictionORRY,’ pop up throughout the video, adding to the light-hearted fun. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

 

The collaboration highlights the contrast between Orry’s polished, cosmopolitan personality and Vasu’s carefree, traditional charm. Their dynamic brings out Vasu’s vibrant and relatable character ahead of the show’s premiere. 

The video concludes with Vasu revealing her mission: to win over the boss lady, Chandrika Singh Chauhan, and secure her place both in the house and in her heart. 

Reflecting on the collaboration, Orry said, “Working with Zee TV and Vasudha was a refreshing experience. I wasn’t sure how we’d vibe since we’re so different, but I learned how to be full-on desi thanks to her. Vasudha is spontaneous and all heart, and being around her felt like a rollercoaster ride. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we created!" 

Catch Vasudha’s journey starting tonight, airing Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on Zee TV! 

