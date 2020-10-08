हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mirzapur 2

Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur season 2 trailer top trend on YouTube, shows 'Bhaukal' is for real - Watch again!

The much-talked-about trailer of 'Mirzapur Season 2' dropped a few days back and has ever since been a buzz maker online. The classic revenge drama has hit the right chord amongst fans as the 'Mirzapur 2' trailer has become a top trend on YouTube. 

Pankaj Tripathi&#039;s Mirzapur season 2 trailer top trend on YouTube, shows &#039;Bhaukal&#039; is for real - Watch again!

New Delhi: The much-talked-about trailer of 'Mirzapur Season 2' dropped a few days back and has ever since been a buzz maker online. The classic revenge drama has hit the right chord amongst fans as the 'Mirzapur 2' trailer has become a top trend on YouTube. 

Watch Mirzapur season 2 trailer here, in case you missed it:

'Mirzapur 2 Kab Aa Raha Hai’ was the one question which haunted the netizens ever since Season 1 ended. 'Mirzapur 2' will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020. 

The dark, gritty narrative of 'Mirzapur Season 2' features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The season 2 of Mirzapur promises interesting twists with actor Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar as new additions to the plot. 

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by  Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

 

