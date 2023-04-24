Popular TV Actress Anjali Anand Locked For The New Season Of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

New Delhi: Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges.

The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the feisty Anjali Anand, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?

Talking about stepping aboard the stunt-based show, Anjali says, “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.