topStoriesenglish2598503
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Popular TV Actress Anjali Anand Locked For The New Season Of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on.
  • Joining the fray is the feisty Anjali Anand, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Trending Photos

Popular TV Actress Anjali Anand Locked For The New Season Of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

New Delhi: Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges.

The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the feisty Anjali Anand, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?

Talking about stepping aboard the stunt-based show, Anjali says, “I have great respect for all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi because conquering one’s fears on television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I’m ready to battle my phobias and explore a foreign terrain with my fellow contestants. I don’t get spooked easily so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show. I’m excited to find out what surprises and dangers this edition has in store for me.”  

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?