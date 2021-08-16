हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poster out for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' starring Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta

Lead protagonists Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta recently unveiled the poster of their show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' during the 'Indian Idol 12' finale.

Poster out for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' starring Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Lead protagonists Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta recently unveiled the poster of their show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' during the 'Indian Idol 12' finale.

Talking about the same, Disha Parmar, who will be seen portraying the character of 'Priya', said: "I really hope people accept the season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' just the way they accepted the first. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I really hope that people also enjoy it."

The season 2 of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' will explore the dynamics of two individuals in their mid 30s, who gradually find a way to love one another after their marriage. Disha and Nakuul are going to play the roles of 'Ram' and 'Priya'.

 

Not only Disha, but Nakuul also seems excited and shared that he is looking forward to playing the character of 'Ram Kapoor' on screen.

He said: "I had taken a bit of sabbatical from television, which I usually do between two shows. Nothing was really exciting and when this (Bade Acche Lagte Hain) call came, I said, 'hey, wait. I want to explore this'.

"It's a story I've watched, my parents have loved and I just felt it would be a unique challenge. The role is something I've never played in my career until now, so I was actually very upbeat. Now closer to the launch, I feel very, very excited about it."

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

