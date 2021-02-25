Privé Collection’s biggest Box Office movie of the year ‘Stealth’ airs this Friday on &PrivéHD

Mumbai: Movies that have made it big have a new destination this month with &PrivéHD. Keeping up with the trend of handpicking the finest stories and entertaining the audience with some incredible films, Prive Collection returns for another crowd-pleasing trademark action movie, ‘Stealth’, directed by Rob Cohen.

Airing this Friday, February 26, 2021, at 9 PM, the movie features stellar performances by Academy Award Winner Jamie Foxx, Jessica Biel and Josh Lucas. The movie opens up to a world of futuristic warfare, one that’s about Artificial Intelligence and unmanned technology but things aren’t always what they seem.

From the director of XXX and The Fast and The Furious comes an exhilarating epic blockbuster. Breath-taking from take-off, it thrusts you in the cockpit, hits Mach 5 and never looks back. Henry (Jamie Foxx), Ben (Josh Lucas) and Kara(Jessica Biel) are hands down the world's best tactical fighter pilots. But a new member joins their team, a state-of-the-art, fully-automated, pilotless, super stealth warplane - inhuman and invincible. But once this stealth goes up it's never coming down, wreaking destruction in seconds across the globe, leaving the team with one last no-fail mission: to stop it - no matter what.

A high-speed, adrenaline-racing and action-junkie blockbuster hit ‘Stealth’ airs this Friday at 9 PM only on &PrivéHD

