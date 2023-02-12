Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Declared as ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Winner? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pic

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 grand finale is almost here! Tonight, the winner of this season will be declared and we will know who finally takes the trophy home. Among the top five finalists, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and MC Stan, one will be the winner. However, ahead of the grand finale, a fan-edited photo of Salman Khan declaring Priyanka as the winner has been going viral on the internet.

Yes, you heard it right! In the photo that went viral on social media, Salman Khan could be seen standing in between Shiv and Priyanka as he lifts Priyanka’s hands up as the winner. However, the photo is fake as the winner is declared live.

See the viral pic

Several fan made pages on Twitter are showing tough competition for the winner between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare. However, rapper MC Stan also has a massive fan follwing outside the house and Shalin and Archana have been the top newsmakers of the house, so it will be exciting to see who takes the trophy home this year.

'Bigg Boss 16' commenced in October, with rising TRP's the controversial reality show got a month's extension and will have its finale on February 12, I.e. today. Contestants who went inside the house this year include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sreejita De, among others.