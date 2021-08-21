Rakhi Sawant all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house on Karan Johar hosted Sunday Ka Vaar episode!

New Delhi: The most controversial celebrity of all time, Rakhi Sawant surely knows how to grab the limelight. After visiting the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and demanding the makers for an entry, she is back in the game.

According to her latest Instagram post, Rakhi will be soon seen on Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has made the official announcement about her visit on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi …… Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu ..

In the video, she shared that she will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house on Sunday and also expressed her gratitude to her fans. She even said, “She will spare no one.”

For the unversed, Rakhi recently reached the sets of Bigg Boss OTT along with her luggage and demanded Bigg Boss for an entry in the show. She even posed and danced for the paparazzi. The actress was seen in desi spider woman avatar.

Her hilarious videos went viral on social media with her fans asking the makers to call her in the show.

For the unversed, Rakhi is known for her quirky and unique style of grabbing the headlines. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 which was hosted by Salman Khan. She was one of the most interesting contestants on the show and was loved by one and all.