Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa’s Team Celebrates as Show Tops Ratings for Over Two Years

New Delhi: Star Plus' family drama Anupama has been a huge success for over two years, garnering immense viewership and becoming the top-rated Hindi fiction show in India with its engaging storyline and stunning performances. The show aired in 2020 going on to achieve top TRP ratings week on week. It's been one of the most-watched shows on Indian television, demonstrating its tremendous success.

To mark this special occasion, the team had called for a celebration. This came as a chance to express gratitude for their dedication and loyalty. Post that, the team proceeded to the cake-cutting ceremony.

Talking about the show Rupali Ganguli said, "Eternally thankful to you Rajan shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going."

She further said, "I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets, I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you."

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.