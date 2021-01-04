Saif Ali Khan fights for Prime Minister’s throne in 'Tandav' trailer released by Amazon Prime - Watch

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video on Monday released a gripping trailer of the political drama ‘Tandav’, after dropping a power-packed teaser of the film. The stunning trailer, starring Saif Ali Khan, makes viewers look forward to the release of the series.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tandav’ is created and directed by Zafar making it his digital directorial debut.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics of India.

The trailer begins with the demise of Saif Ali Khan’s father in the show who is serving as the Prime Minister of India and is not willing to retire anytime soon.

Following his father's demise, Khan’s character Samar feels that he would inherit the throne as his party had won the Lok Sabha elections.

Set in the capital of the world's largest democracy, the trailer then travels the gripping twists with several characters fighting each other to come into power. With the involvement of issues like student politics and the tussle for power between members of the same political party, the series showcases the extent to which people will go in the pursuit of power.

The nine-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra, among others.

The show that sees Khan in the role of a charismatic political leader will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.