'She must be at fault': Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala opens up on facing judgement after divorce

New Delhi: TV actress Shefali Jariwala best known for her song 'Kaanta Laga' recently opened up about the judgements she faced after she filed for divorce with her first husband and later got married to Parag Tyagi in an interview with an entertainment portal. The former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that she faced character assasination after she announced divorce with her first husband and people blamed her promisciouity as the reason behind their breakup.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Women get judged for smallest of things. Nowadays if I post happy pictures I am being judged. It’s a problem you know. Why a woman is subjected to such judgements and men are not. Why is it okay for men to get married 10 times and it’s not okay for a woman to get married twice?"

"Issine kuch kiya hoga. Issi mein kuch hoga. Yeh toh Kaanta Laga ladki hai.Yeh to bahut bold hai. (She only must have done something. She must be at fault. She is Kaanta Laga. She is too bold). Come on, it’s a character I play on-screen and just because you play a vamp or a villain or a bold character. It doesn’t make you that you are an actor,” she added.

However, Shefali has remained strong and stands unfazed against people's remarks over her life.

The actress had married musician Harmeet Singh in 2004 but the couple parted ways after their relationship went south. In 2014, she married actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali gained recognition with the iconic music video 'Kaanta Laga' in 2002 and from their her career took off as she appeared in several reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye 2 and Bigg Boss 13. She made her digital debut in 2018 with ALT Balaji's web series 'Baby Come Naa' co-starring Shreyas Talpade.