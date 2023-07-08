trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632758
Shilpa Shetty, Aniket Chauhan To Recreate Iconic Scene From ‘Baazigar’

The duo will dance to the tunes of 'Kitaben Bohat Se' from the movie 'Baazigar'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India's Got Talent Judges, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah will attend the 'Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar' special of 'India's Best Dancer 3'. This episode will celebrate diverse Indian festivals through performances crafted by the contestants and their choreographers.

In this episode, Shilpa Shetty and Contestant Aniket Chauhan will recreate the iconic scene from the blockbuster movie Baazigar. Aniket would be mimicking the character of Shah Rukh Khan as the duo will dance to the tunes of 'Kitaben Bohat Se'.

Apart from the performance with Shilpa Shetty, Aniket Chauhan and choreographer Kartik Raja will perform on the songs 'Yentamma' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 'Current Laga Re' from the movie Circus. 

India’s Best Dancer 3 will hit your screens on July 9 at 8PM on Sony Entertainment Television. 

