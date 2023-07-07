Shilpa Shetty Kundra Sets 'India's Best Dancer 3' Stage On Fire With Her 'Thumkas'

New Delhi: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television's acclaimed dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, will delight audiences with its "Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar" special episode. Featuring a vibrant celebration of diverse Indian festivals through mesmerizing performances, this episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah - Judges of India's Got Talent.

Apart from the electrifying performances, the highlight of the evening that will enthral everybody will be the scintillating moves of B-town’s diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She will be seen grooving along the extraordinary contestants and choreographers, Norbu Tamang, Shivam Wankhade, Tushar Shetty, and Vaibhav, Shilpa Shetty Kundra; weaving in pure magic on stage.

Shilpa will be swaying to the rhythm of "Chura Ke Dil Mera" and "Aaila Re" alongside Vaibhav and Norbu Tamang. And, she will steal the limelight with her mesmerizing thumkas on the masala mix - "UP Bihar" song, accompanied by Shivam Wankhade. Adding to the excitement, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will set the stage on fire with Tushar Shetty, as they dance to the pulsating beats of "Shut up and Dance."



Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television this Sunday at 8pm to witness the breathtaking display of talent!