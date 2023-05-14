Shiv Thakare To Eisha Singh - TV Celebrities Extend Mother's Day Wishes For Their Beautiful Moms

New Delhi: Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the person who raised you and shaped who you are today. A mother’s love and role in a child’s life is undoubtedly the most important. TV celebrities have extended heartfelt wishes for the mothers.

Reem Sameer Shaikh, who is essaying the role of Esha in COLORS’ ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ says, “My mother is my biggest supporter, my confidante, and my first best friend. As I started my journey in the world of acting, my mother's unwavering love and support continued to be my anchor. She's always there, on set or at home, cheering me on and guiding me through the ups and downs of life. I wouldn't be where I am today without her. On this Mother's Day, I want to thank God for my amazing mother.”



Shiv Thakar̥e who will be seen as a contestant in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ says, “My ‘Aai’ shows me what it is to love unconditionally. She is my guiding light through every challenge and her unwavering support is my biggest strength. What the viewers witnessed during the parents’ week in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is just a glimpse of the impact she makes on me and the people I love. Nothing beats the sense of achievement I feel when she’s proud of me. I know that her blessings and prayers are with me every step of the way. Mothers carry a natural power and they can change the vibe of a home just by being there. I thank every mother for making the world a better place with their presence. Happy Mother’s Day”



Eisha Singh who is essaying the role of Bela in COLORS’ ‘Bekaaboo’ says, "My mother is my pillar of strength and my strongest support system. Every year, I face the predicament of gifting my mother something special on this day. What can you give someone who has given you the gift of life?! Her love and support are reasons why I can pursue a career in acting without second-guessing myself. On Mother's Day, I want to thank not just my mom but all the mothers who are the biggest changemakers of the earth."



Gautam Singh Vig who is essaying the role of Jordan in COLORS’ ‘Junooniyatt’ says, “Growing up, my mother has always been my rock, my anchor, and my biggest supporter. Even though I'm far away from home now, shooting for 'Junooniyatt' in Chandigarh, I feel her love and guidance with me every day. She's always been there for me, through thick and thin, and I owe all my success to her. On this special day, I want to thank her for everything she's done for me, and for being the best mom anyone could ask for. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!"



Ankur Verma who is essaying the role of Rajeev in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’ says, “As I navigate the ups and downs of living away from home, I’m constantly reminded of the love and support of my mother. Her homemade food, her warm hugs, and her constant encouragement have been a source of strength in my life. I think that all of us live the lessons our mothers have taught us. I’m so grateful that I learned the value of time and thoughtfulness from my mom. One day cannot encompass what mothers mean to us, but it’s nice to have a day dedicated to them. ”



