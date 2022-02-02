हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal to play male lead in 'Naagin 6'

Television actor Simba Nagpal has been cast as the male lead opposite his 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash in the sixth edition of the fantasy series 'Naagin'.

Simba Nagpal to play male lead in &#039;Naagin 6&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Television actor Simba Nagpal has been cast as the male lead opposite his 'Bigg Boss 15' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash in the sixth edition of the fantasy series 'Naagin'.

 

Excited on being a part of 'Naagin 6', Simba said: "I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma'am's hit franchise 'Naagin'! I've been associated with Colors for a while now and I'm glad to team up with them once again for such a special project."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

He added: "My journey in 'Bigg Boss 15' was a memorable one, and I'm looking forward to creating new memories with 'Naagin 6'. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!"

'Naagin 6' will premiere on February 12.

