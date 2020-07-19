Sriti Jha 'absolutely safe' after fire breaks out on 'Kumkum Bhagya' sets

Mumbai: Television actress Sriti Jha, who plays the lead character Pragya in the show "Kumkum Bhagya" has shared that she is absolutely safe after a fire broke out on the show's sets.

Sriti took to the stories feature of her official Instagram account, where she posted a selfie of herself with an orange coloured 'teeka' on her forehead.

On the image, she wrote: "Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu (Mom prayed for me to ward off evil. I am absolutely safe). We never speak much...mostly. I am at a loss of words with her...But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar (where do I keep so much love)."

A fire broke out on Saturday on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya". No casualty was reported in the incident that happened at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai's Chandivali area.

The cause of the fire is being speculated as a short circuit, though details are yet to come in.

Shooting was in progress when the incident happened, but all actors and crew members were moved to safety.

"Kumkum Bhagya" also stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.

Shoot for the show had started only a few days ago after months of lockdown.

Recently, Killick Nixon Studio was shut for a few days after "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" actor Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive.