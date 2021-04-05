हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director responds to fan who calls show the show 'terrible'

Malav Rajda, the director of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah' had a classic response to a fan who said that the show is 'terrible now.' The fan complaint that the show scriptwriting has turned to abysmal now. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director responds to fan who calls show the show &#039;terrible&#039;

NEW DELHI: The popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running show on the Indian television. The show started airing in July 2008 and since then has been entertaining its fans. Meanwhile, some of the fans have started complaining that it's quality has come down throughout the years. 

One of these fans recently commented on the Instagram post of the show’s director Malav Rajda, saying, "No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now." Reacting to the fan's comment on his director, Rajda replied gracefully, "ok point noted." with the folded hands emoji. This prompted the fan to respond, "@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You're doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal."

In the meantime, a few other fans were curious to know if the shooting of the show is still going on after Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of 'Taarak Mehta...' tested positive for coronavirus. 

Actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been away from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' show and her absence is sorely missed by her fans. One of the fans requested the 'Taarak' makers to bring the actress back on the show and commented, "Yes plz request disha ji to come back." 

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' also stars Sailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar among others in pivotal roles.

