New Delhi: Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had successful innings for over a decade now. Thanks to its amazing characters, the show has managed to strike a personal chord with the viewers. Be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Champak Chacha, Bhide or Taarak Mehta - the actor living these characters have become household names today.

JETHALAL ON DAYABEN'S RETURN

Lead actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the iconic role of Jethalal on the show, recently in his interview with Times of India reacted to Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return. "It has been five years since Disha has been on a break from the show. Now, whether she will come back or not, only the production house knows and I would not like to get into it. Also, I am happy that the viewers continue to shower the same love and attention that they used to when Daya was shooting."

Disha has been blessed with a baby boy and extending his wishes to her, Dilip Joshi said, "I am happy to know that Disha has become a mother to a baby boy. She is my co-actor and viewers have always enjoyed watching us on the show. I am happy for her and her family."

Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

DILIP JOSHI ON QUITTING TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

The actor rubbished all the rumours of him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, "Social media is not my favourite place at all. People like to spread rumours. No one bothers to clarify things. I have no plans to quit the show and I am happy with my role in it."