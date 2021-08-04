Taarak Mehta's Sonu teases bold photoshoot, fans comment 'Ye Tappu Ne Sikhaya Hoga'

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who rose to fame with popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might have quit the show long back but fans still associate her with the character of Sonu.

Nidhi recently teased a brand new bold photoshoot picture on Instagram and guess what? Her followers were quick to drop comments like 'YAI SAB TAPPU NAI HI SIKHAYA HOGA'. Another one wrote: 'Sonu tujhko kya hogya re'.

One of her fans wrote: 'Ye jarur uss tapu ki sarart hogi'.

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation.

The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.