Oops! Fans spot couple kissing behind Taarak Mehta actress Nidhi Bhanushali in THIS pic

New Delhi: Television actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who is known for her stint as Sonu on popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has many followers on social media platforms. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her upcoming projects.

Recently, a picture of Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali has gone viral on the internet and no, it's not because of her but due to a couple kissing behind her.

Taarak Mehta actor Kush Shah aka Goli posted a few unseen photos of his former co-actor and guess what? Fans spotted a couple kissing behind her, take a look here:

The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation.

The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.