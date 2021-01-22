The Kapil Sharma Show: All is not well between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda?

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's show is adored by his gazillion fans, so much so that weekends remain booked for the time slot he comes on TV. Also, several of the actors like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar amongst various others have gained their own fan base - all thanks to the popularity of the show.

However, recent rumours were abuzz about a tiff between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. For the initiated, both did a gig on the show recently when Coolie No. 1 cast had come for promotions. Krushna said, 'Chhee Chee aise baat nahi karte', Kiku replied saying, 'Chi Chi (hinting at actor Govinda) toh aapse baat nahi karte'.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are related and apparently, this was a jibe at them.

But Kiku Sharda has now reacted and in an interview with Times of India said, "It was completely scripted, rehearsed and Krushna was aware that I had these lines. It was just a joke and Krushna is not so shallow to take everything so seriously in life. And above all, why would I poke him about something he is uncomfortable about?"

He added, "Both Krushna and I have worked separately on the show and also together in pairs. We both turn into kids, Dharamendra paaji and Sunny paaji and do many fun things together. So, I feel this was just picked up randomly by someone to create a controversy. We both found those lines funny and Krushna knows its a joke. At the end of the day people should remember that we are just trying to make people laugh. Some jokes work and some don't. In this case, it was funny and we both laughed about it. I love Krushna and we gel really well. We share a great working equation with each other. I feel the credit for keeping us going for all these years goes to the writers who keep bringing something new to each episode."

