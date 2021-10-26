हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill's 'Itni Sundar' viral meme

The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh recreated Shehnaaz’ viral meme 'Main Itni Sundar Hoon' on the show, fans couldn't hold their excitement. They have requested the makers and Kapil Sharma to invite Shehnaaz Gill on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s &#039;Itni Sundar&#039; viral meme
File Photo

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's recent released 'Honsla Rakh' has been going strong at the Box Office. The film has collected Rs 30.25 crore and has broken several records at the Box Office. 

Her fans have been supporting her and respecting her decision to return to work after suffering a huge loss in her personal life, where she lost her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. 

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh recreated Shehnaaz’ viral meme 'Main Itni Sundar Hoon' on the show, fans couldn't hold their excitement. Archana channelled her Miss Braganza character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she recreated actor Shehnaaz Gill's viral Itni Sundar meme.

Taking to Instagram, Archana shared the clip, also featuring Rochelle Rao. The clip started with Rochelle lip-syncing, "Itni sundar hun main kya karun (What should I do if I am so beautiful)". She is then interrupted by Archana who lip-syncs Shehnaaz Gill's line, "Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, jaa ke kaam kar (Everyone can do this nonsense, go and work)”.

Rochelle is then seen making a face and walking away. The video comes to an end with 'Miss Braganza aha', from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, playing in the background as Archana walks away after a hair flip.

The video has left fans super elated and they are now urging the makers and host Kapil Shara to get Shehnaaz on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Archana Puran Singhshehnaaz gillKapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowShehnaaz Gill viral videoShehnaaz Gill meme
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kriti Sanon goes down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Agra: Van carrying children falls into a pit, children were rescued with the help of local people