The Kapil Sharma Show in trouble after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri tweets 'they refused to call us'!

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide, helmed by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri.

The Kapil Sharma Show in trouble after &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; director Vivek Agnihotri tweets &#039;they refused to call us&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Controversy is not new to actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. Now, #BoycottKapilSharmaShow has been a top trend on Twitter today and the reason will baffle his fans. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri alleged through his tweets that the makers of the show refused to call them. 

The filmmaker claimed that Kapil Sharma Show makers didn't invite them to the show saying 'there are no commercial stars' in the film. Take a look at his tweets: 

Soon, netizens fumed over his allegations demanding a boycott of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. 

The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

It has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The gripping drama is all set to release on March 11, 2022.

 

