हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ellen Page

The Umbrella Academy renewed for second season

Netflix has renewed its superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season.

The Umbrella Academy renewed for second season
Image Credits: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Netflix has renewed its superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" for a second season.

The show, an adaptation of a comic book series of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, is about a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

Steve Blackman, best known for writing episodes of "Fargo" and "Altered Carbon", will return as the showrunner of "The Umbrella Academy", the streaming giant said in a statement.

Actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will reprise their respective roles in the show's sophomore run. The streaming giant said it will be roping in more actors in the coming days.

Jeff F King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba will also return as executive producers of the show alongside Blackman.

The season two, to be produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, will soon start production in Toronto, Canada.

Tags:
Ellen PageTom HopperDavid CastanedaEmmy Raver-LampmanRobert Sheehan
Next
Story

I'd have loved to stay on 'GOT' longer: Diana Rigg

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Election Top 10: Watch top news of general election