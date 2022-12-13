topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Tina teams up with Sumbul to play victim card, Shalin and 'Imlie' star fans can't stop laughing!

In the task yesterday to select 3 contestants for group captaincy, Shalin saw enough support despite losing out on the prize money to bring Tina back home. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tina Datta definitely seems to have taken the phrase, Keep your friends close but enemies closer way too seriously.
  • In recent development, after her re-entry, when Tina walked into the house, she'd expected sympathy but I'm sure is rather surprised with the new friendships, Shalin has been building inside the house.

Trending Photos

Tina teams up with Sumbul to play victim card, Shalin and 'Imlie' star fans can't stop laughing!

New Delhi: Tina Datta definitely seems to have taken the phrase, Keep your friends close but enemies closer way too seriously. In recent development, after her re-entry, when Tina walked into the house, she'd expected sympathy but I'm sure is rather surprised with the new friendships, Shalin has been building inside the house. 

In the task yesterday to select 3 contestants for group captaincy, Shalin saw enough support despite losing out on the prize money to bring Tina back home. 

But what came as a surprise was, Tina trying to make amends with Sumbul by manipulating her into playing the victim card against Shalin Bhanot.

For the uninitiated, Tina was the one to start the entire Shalin - Sumbul saga by claiming that the latter was obsessed with Shalin. During a weekend ka waar, Tina publically humiliated Sumbul & called her a obsessed lover which later resulted in Sumbul suffering from a panic attack. It was rather after Tina's juvenile comments that caused Shalin & Sumbul's friendship to fall apart. 

 

 

Tina had previously given Shalin cold treatment when Sumbul was seen walking around in Shalin's jacket. 

It has come as a shock to all of Shalin & Sumbul's fans as Tina now extended an olive branch to Sumbul. The actress has quite a reputation of friendships with benefits so the fans are wondering what this new bond shall bring upon. 

But it is not easy to fool the real fans who too to Twitter to call out Tina's hypocrisy.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 TinaBigg Boss 16 SumbulBigg Boss 16 Shalin

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status