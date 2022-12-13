Tina teams up with Sumbul to play victim card, Shalin and 'Imlie' star fans can't stop laughing!

New Delhi: Tina Datta definitely seems to have taken the phrase, Keep your friends close but enemies closer way too seriously. In recent development, after her re-entry, when Tina walked into the house, she'd expected sympathy but I'm sure is rather surprised with the new friendships, Shalin has been building inside the house.

In the task yesterday to select 3 contestants for group captaincy, Shalin saw enough support despite losing out on the prize money to bring Tina back home.

But what came as a surprise was, Tina trying to make amends with Sumbul by manipulating her into playing the victim card against Shalin Bhanot.

For the uninitiated, Tina was the one to start the entire Shalin - Sumbul saga by claiming that the latter was obsessed with Shalin. During a weekend ka waar, Tina publically humiliated Sumbul & called her a obsessed lover which later resulted in Sumbul suffering from a panic attack. It was rather after Tina's juvenile comments that caused Shalin & Sumbul's friendship to fall apart.

Wow! Tina joining hands with Sumbul and putting down #ShalinBhanot

I think she forgot all that misunderstanding she created about Sumbul in the house and now blaming Sha for it.

Slow claps girl

What a flip.

Reality check for Sha!

Sha's calm nature was visible today#ColorsTv — Pulkit Periwal (@PulkitThoughts) December 12, 2022

Oh my god...



It's Tina Dutta who created fake narrative for #SumbulTouqeerKhan and #ShalinBhanot ..



And now with shameless @BiggBoss @ColorsTV help, she is giving pep talk to Sumbul against Shalin & showing herself victim too...



Tina proving her hypocrisy #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Anubhav (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 12, 2022

Areeree #TinaDatta keh rhi h #ShalinBhanot me #SumbulTouqeerKhan k sath galat kiya



Ye behen or kitne niche giregi...



U bitched so abt sumbul and ab uske muh pe acche ban rhe ho..#BiggBoss #Biggboss16 #BB16 — Bigg Boss _ Khabri 2 (@_Rohit0108) December 12, 2022

Tina had previously given Shalin cold treatment when Sumbul was seen walking around in Shalin's jacket.

It has come as a shock to all of Shalin & Sumbul's fans as Tina now extended an olive branch to Sumbul. The actress has quite a reputation of friendships with benefits so the fans are wondering what this new bond shall bring upon.

But it is not easy to fool the real fans who too to Twitter to call out Tina's hypocrisy.