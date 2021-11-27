TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan hints at leaving show after Kapil Sharma flirts with Chitrangada Singh! - Watch

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh are all set to feature on the latest episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', to promote their upcoming film 'Bob Biswas'.

In one of the promos of the show, comedian Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with the gorgeous Chitrangada Singh. He asked her if a 'crazy fan' has ever tried to meet her and then reiterated the question in a deeper voice, "Aisa hua hai kabhi". Chitrangada said, "Kya" and Kapil again asked, "Koi crazy fan aapke piche hi pad gaya ho?" in a flirty tone.

Chitrangada, amused by Kapil's voice, said, "Aisi awaaz wala toh nahi pada aaj tak."

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan who noticed this, asked the comedian "What's going on?" and hinted to leave the show.

First, Kapil acted confused and said, "Nahi, bhai, aise kya baat kar rahe hai aap", but then after looking at his watch Sharma jokingly replied to Abhishek telling him to leave. He said, "Nikal jao phir." This left Jr. Bachchan and the audience in splits.

Take a look at the hilarious promo:

In the ZEE5 film 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of the infamous serial killer who was first seen in Vidya Balan's 2012 film 'Kahaani'. Bob Biswas was played by Saswata Chatterjee in 'Kahaani'.

The spin-off, which also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role, is helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. In December, pictures of Abhishek from the sets of the film had leaked online.

Live TV