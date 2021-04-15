TV actor Karan Wahi gets hate messages for his 'Naga Baba' comment on Kumbh Mela, hits back at trolls saying 'will not delete'

New Delhi: Popular television actor and host Karan Wahi recently shared his Instagram story on Naga Babas at the Maha Kumbh Mela. His comment left many upset and he received hate messages from trolls online.

Karan Wahi decided to shut haters and posted screenshots of their hate messages. He also schooled them and refused to 'delete his comments'. Take a look at all the screengrabs he shared on Instagram as his story:

On April 14, 2021, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, marking the 'Shahi Snan' in Maha Kumbh.

The first 'Shahi Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela was held on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11 this year, followed by the second on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which took place on April 12 respectively.

As per the schedules of Maha Kumbh, there are a total of four ‘Shahi Snan’ and nine ‘Ganga Snan' will take place at Haridwar this year.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India - Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain.

There is a massive surge in COVID-19 cases pan India and keeping the pandemic in mind, this year Kumbh congregation has been curtailed for one month instead of four. Restrictions and night curfew is in place to ensure the minimum spread of coronavirus infection.

Over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, April 15, 2021.