&TV actors reveal their Christmas plans as they turn Secret Santa for their loved ones!

New Delhi: December has arrived, and everyone has started making their Christmas plans. It is that time of the year to express affection and surprise your loved ones. &TV artists including Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their Secret Santa plans to make this festive season most memorable.

Aayudh Bhanushali, essaying Krishna in &TV show Doosri Maa, shares, “Santa Claus is a hero to me. I always feel fascinated to read his stories on bringing smiles on everyone's face by giving surprise gifts. I always wanted to dress like him and fulfil the wishes of my loved ones, and this year I have decided to make that a reality. I will celebrate Christmas on the set of Doosri Maa in Jaipur. I have already asked my mother to buy me an outfit, and my make-up Dada has promised to help me become a real-life Santa Claus. I shall secretly enter everyone's rooms and leave some chocolates as a gift. I will also surprise my mother. She does everything for me and my family, but very little for herself. So, I would be taking her for shopping and explore delicacies in the pink city. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas filled with love, joy, and success!”

Yogesh Tripathi, essaying Daroga Happu Singh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “Santa Claus is loved by everyone around the world, and the vibe of Christmas is magical. In my school, there was a teacher who used to dress up as Santa Claus. He used to surprise us by giving plum cakes with a soft drink and chips, which we all used to enjoy. Similarly, I've decided to dress up as Desi Santa Claus for my kids this year and surprise them with the gifts they've requested. My son is behind me to get the latest PlayStation, and the little one is too small to demand anything. But I have decided to gift her a cute Barbie doll. I am sure they will be happy to receive their gifts from their Desi Santa, and it will be fun to watch their happy faces. Also, I would like to carry my Desi Santa idea on the set of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and want to surprise my paltan with a few gifts. Let’s see how well I can execute this. This Christmas, surprise all your loved ones with some gifts and cherish the sweet moments for a lifetime."

Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in &TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “Christmas is one of my and my daughter’s favourite festivals. I wait for this festival eagerly and have all the decorations ready in advance. I have always had a sweet tooth, and I am crazy about chocolates. For me, Christmas is a chocolate day (laughs). I hung small socks around the house, hoping Santa would come and fill them with chocolates and candies. But this time, for me and my daughter, Christmas is going to be extra special. This Christmas, my daughter Aashi wanted to prepare and distribute homemade food packets, chocolates, pastries, and snacks to underprivileged children and the elderly. So, I will be helping her out to get smiles on their faces. We have already done some shopping. Seeing their smiling faces on Christmas Day will bring me and my daughter immense joy. We all know Christmas is all about giving, and this is what I must teach my daughter as well. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas”.

Doosri Maa airs at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabijii Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, a every Monday to Friday on &TV.