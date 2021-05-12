TV actress Asha Negi slams stars for their 'overacting' while taking COVID vaccine jab, Arti Singh heavily trolled for same!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Asha Negi took to her Instagram handle and blasted celebs for their 'overacting' while getting vaccination jab amid COVID-19. Many fans and fellow celebs agreed to her post.

Asha Negi wrote: "To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai"

In related news, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress Arti Singh recently shared a video of hers getting vaccinated. But it hogged the limelight for her feeling scared while getting the jab. Take a look here:

Arti Singh got heavily trolled for her video where netizens asked her to not do any 'overacting and dropped several comments.

Several celebrities have been sharing their posts on vaccination drive and how important it is to get the jab in fighting the deadly novel coronavirus.