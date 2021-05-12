हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asha Negi

TV actress Asha Negi slams stars for their 'overacting' while taking COVID vaccine jab, Arti Singh heavily trolled for same!

Arti Singh got heavily trolled for her video where netizens asked her to not do any 'overacting and dropped several comments. 

TV actress Asha Negi slams stars for their &#039;overacting&#039; while taking COVID vaccine jab, Arti Singh heavily trolled for same - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Asha Negi took to her Instagram handle and blasted celebs for their 'overacting' while getting vaccination jab amid COVID-19. Many fans and fellow celebs agreed to her post.

Asha Negi wrote: "To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi)

In related news, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress Arti Singh recently shared a video of hers getting vaccinated. But it hogged the limelight for her feeling scared while getting the jab. Take a look here:

Arti Singh got heavily trolled for her video where netizens asked her to not do any 'overacting and dropped several comments. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arrti singh (@artisingh5)

Several celebrities have been sharing their posts on vaccination drive and how important it is to get the jab in fighting the deadly novel coronavirus. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asha Negicovid vaccinearti singhCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Amitabh Bachchan asks second question - Can you answer it?

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Crisis for 18+ ?