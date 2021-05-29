हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuvika Chaudhary

TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary booked by Haryana police for using 'casteist slur' in video

The Police registered an FIR against actress Yuvika Chaudhary under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday (May 28) evening.

TV actress Yuvika Chaudhary booked by Haryana police for using &#039;casteist slur&#039; in video
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by the Haryana Police on a complaint by a Dalit rights activist for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video that went viral on social media.

Police registered an FIR against the actress under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday evening, according to an official.

In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.

The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on May 26 in this regard, the police said on Saturday.

The video of Chaudhary in which allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media on May 25, sparking an uproar.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

After a formal investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged against Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi city police station.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said the Station House Officer of Hansi city police station. 

