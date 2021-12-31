हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

What the f***: Salman Khan screams at Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale during Weekend Ka Vaar

While we expect a lot of fun and enjoyment to take place, a promo shared by the channel shows Salman Khan losing out his cool on Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale in the upcoming episode. 

NEW DELHI: The Bigg Boss 15 house witnessed a lot of fights and arguments and some change in the equation between friends. We saw fights happening between Rakhi Sawant-Devoleena, Devoleena-Pratik, Pratik-Nishant, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Umar, all of who were good on terms. So, after a week full of highs and lows inside the house, the housemates are all set to welcome the New Year with none othan than Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan. 

The promo shows Salman bashing Abhijeet Bichukale as he yawns while the host was scolding housemates for getting the 'Ticket to finale' task cancelled. 

He asks the latter if he is feeling sleepy and tells him to go and sleep in the bedroom. "Jao jao, jake so jao," says Salman. Taking Salman's instruction, Abhijit walks to the bedroom and stands at the door and listens to the host talking. However, this further irritates Salman, who shouts at him for misbehaving. 

"This all won't work with me," Salman shouts at Bichukale.

He is also seen shouting at Shamita who is seen raising her voice while explaining her treatment towards Rakhi. "What the f*** Shamita," screams Salman, visibly annoyed with Shamita's tone and attitude. 

