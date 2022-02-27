हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siddharth Arora

World NGO Day 2022: Baal Shiv actor Siddharth Arora reveals what made him start his NGO Sahyog

Siddharth Arora who essays the role of Mahadev in the show 'Baal Shiv' began his NGO when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

World NGO Day 2022: Baal Shiv actor Siddharth Arora reveals what made him start his NGO Sahyog
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It is said, ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ Actor Siddharth Arora who essays the role of Mahadev in &TV’s Baal Shiv, strongly believes in the saying and is doing wonders for the underprivileged through social work.

On World NGO Day, which is observed on February 27th every year to recognize and honour people contributing to society, actor Siddharth Arora shares work done by his NGO, Sahyog, for the underprivileged. 

 

Talking about his NGO, Siddharth Arora aka Mahadev from &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, "I hail from the land of Lord Shiva, Varanasi and spirituality has been the centre of my world since childhood. I believe that it is in giving that we receive. Giving is an act of spirituality, and if I can create even a little difference through my actions, I will surely do it. Therefore, this year’s start was an extremely remarkable one for me. My friends at our NGO, Sahyog and I started our first blanket drive on the 1st day of the year."

 

He added, "We Sahyogis drove around the roads to provide blankets to those sleeping on the roadside and shivering in the cold weather of Varanasi. It was extremely disheartening to see people trying to keep warm by covering themselves with just plastic sheets. It made my heart happy to be able to provide them with blankets and help them live through the cold, even if in the smallest way possible."

NGO

Sharing the reason behind starting an NGO, Siddharth says, “During the difficult times of Covid, everyone was trying to do their little bit and help each other. However, the situation was such that people’s family members could not be on their side. With my friends, we started Sahyog to help people in need. As our first initiative, we provided meals to the relatives of Covid patients in government hospitals. We received amazing support as many people reached out to us and offered their help. I am thankful to each one of them. On this day, while making a promise to continue to serve the community, I urge people also to come ahead and help others as much as possible, in whatever capacity.”

Siddharth Arora's show Baal Shiv airs at 8.00 PM every Monday to Friday on &TV.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Siddharth AroraWorld NGO Day 2022World NGO DaySahyog NGOBaal Shiv show&tv
Next
Story

Shark Tank India: Peyush Bansal's birthday trip with Aman Gupta has a Katrina Kaif connection!

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Fourth day of Russia War against Ukraine